Viral video: Groom's daring leap during varmala ceremony leaves internet in stitches, watch

Groom's daring leap during Varmala ceremony amuses internet as video goes viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

In a delightful twist on a classic Indian wedding tradition, a viral video has captured the groom's daring leap to complete the Varmala ceremony, sparking laughter and joy across social media platforms.

The Varmala ritual involves the exchange of flower garlands between the bride and groom, symbolizing their union. Sometimes, the bride's family adds a playful challenge by lifting her slightly, making it a tad difficult for the groom to place his garland.

In this particular video, shared by Sarita Sarawag, the bride's entourage lifts her just as the groom reaches for his turn. Surprisingly, the groom takes a bold leap off the wedding throne, successfully landing the garland on the bride. However, the momentum causes the bride and her supporters to tumble backward onto the stage.

Despite the unexpected twist, the bride is seen laughing heartily, while the groom stands proudly by her side. The internet has been buzzing with amusement, with netizens leaving humorous comments on the video.

This isn't the first time a playful Varmala ceremony has stolen the spotlight online. Last year, a similar video emerged showing a friend attempting to lift the groom during the exchange, nearly causing a collision with the bride.

These viral clips serve as a reminder of the joyous and light-hearted moments that often unfold during Indian weddings, injecting a dose of humor into the monumental occasion.

