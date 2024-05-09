Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

Indian CEO Mona Patel turned heads with her debut at Met Gala 2024, appearing in several best dressed lists internationally

The Met Gala 2024 was held in New York on Monday evening. Officially the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, the grand fashion event is an annual occurrence organised by New York’s Metropolitan Museum, and is known for its outlandish and extravagant costumes, worn by some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment from around the world. This year, a few Indians walked the red carpet at the gala, including Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani. But the one Indian who turned heads there for her appearance and dressing was not a celeb, but a CEO instead.

The Indian CEO who is ruling Met Gala 2024’s best dressed lists

Mona Patel, an Indian entrepreneur and socialite, made her debut at the Met Gala this year. The young CEO walked the red carpet in an extravagant butterfly dress, designed by Iris Van Herpen and styled by Law Roach. Patel was rated as the best dressed woman at the gala by several publications and featured in the top 5 or top 10 best dressed lists by Variety, People, and many other publications.

Who is Mona Patel?

Born and brought up in Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona Patel spent her childhood in India before moving to the US for her higher studies. On her Instagram, she lists herself as an alum of some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, including Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and MIT Sloan School of Management. She built her career as an entrepreneur in the US and currently lives in Florida. She has founded the tech startup radXai and the community group Haute Mindset.

All about Mona Patel’s jaw-dropping Met Gala 2024 dress

The dress code of this year’s Met Gala was Garden of Time, and the Costume Institute’s theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. In line with those, Mona Patel chose a butterfly-theme dress from noted designer Iris Van Herpen. Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who also styled Zendaya for the event, flew down to India to style Mona, as per Vogue. The stylist even visited a factory in Mumbai to talk with members from the designer’s team and travelled across town to select jewels for the look.

On her Instagram, Mona has thanked for the outpouring of love and appreciation coming her way. “Overwhelmed by all the love and support from around the world for this look. Thank you so much! It's a labor of love and could not have been able to create these beautiful images without each and everyone on my team,” she wrote.

