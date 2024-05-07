Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

IPL 2024: Here’s why CSK star MS Dhoni batted at No.9 against PBKS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

8 tips to maintain gut health during summers

Foods that may secretly contain insects

Fruits and vegetables to improve thyroid health in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

It comes with the world’s most advanced display -- Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro in a stunningly thin and light design. It is available in silver and space black finishes. The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes -- an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both sizes feature the world’s most advanced display -- Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology. Both come in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who used to sell pens, borrowed Rs 70,000 to start company now worth Rs 300 crore, his business is...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement