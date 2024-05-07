Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

It comes with the world’s most advanced display -- Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology.

Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro in a stunningly thin and light design. It is available in silver and space black finishes. The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes -- an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both sizes feature the world’s most advanced display -- Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology. Both come in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.