Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency election 2024, MP: Know polling date, candidates and more

Anil Firoziya is standing for elections from the BJP party, and Mahesh Parmar from the INC party.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 08, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats, including Ujjain. Anil Firojiya, a prominent member of the BJP, represents the Ujjain parliamentary constituency. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Phase 4 voting for the Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13, according to the Election Commission of India. The date of the Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 counting and results announcement is June 4.  

Anil Firoziya is standing for elections from the BJP party, and Mahesh Parmar from the INC party. 

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Anil Firozia of the BJP defeated Babu Lal Malviya of the Congress to win the seat. Babu Lal Malviya received 426,026 votes, while Firozia received 791,663 votes. In the 2019 election, almost 75% of voters cast ballots. 

In a similar vein, Prof. Chintamani Malviya of the BJP defeated Premchand Guddu of the Congress to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Premchand received 331,438 votes, or 32.61% of the total, while Chintamani received 641,101 votes, or 63.08% of the total. With a margin of victory of 309,663 votes, Chintamani's success was notable.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
