Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Self-made women have inspiring and moving success stories as they solely pave their way. One such woman is Vandana Luthra, the visionary founder of VLCC.

Born into an influential family in Delhi, her parents taught her to be conscious about healthcare and self-development since childhood. Inspired by her mother, Luthra was set to make a positive impact on society.

Venturing into lifestyle, nutrition, and beauty in the 1980s, Luthra began studying cosmetology and nutrition in European countries. In 1989, she took the leap by starting a Wellness & Beauty centre in New Delhi, launching a revolutionary idea that combined dietary modifications, exercise regimens, and modern treatments.

Her passion turned VLCC into a platform offering holistic solutions, and became Asia’s largest wellness company. The company caters to over 139 cities and 12 nations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa.

Her achievements earned her accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri, Forbes' list of Power Businesswomen, and Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 1,300 crores.

Besides entrepreneurship, Vandana is passionate about women's empowerment. Over 70 per cent of VLCC's workforce consists of women.