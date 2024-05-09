Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindu population decreased by 8%, Muslims grew in India by 43% between 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises blood bath to avenge his brother's death, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur feels

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL buys another Reliance firm for Rs 3140000000, it was previously owned by…

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hindu population decreased by 8%, Muslims grew in India by 43% between 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises blood bath to avenge his brother's death, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur feels

8 animals that should never be kept as pets

Bollywood actors who refused to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om song ‘Deewangi’

10 captivating 'Images of the Day' by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises blood bath to avenge his brother's death, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur feels

Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

Rajkummar Rao expresses concern over deepfake videos, demands strict laws: 'If someone...'

HomeIndia

India

Hindu population decreased by 8%, Muslims grew in India by 43% between 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Responding to it, Amit Malviya, Bhartiya Janta Party's in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over the report and said that if the country is left to Congress, then there would be no country for Hindus.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 09, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The report of Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) stated that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68 per cent to 78.06 per cent), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84 per cent, grew to 14.09 per cent in 2015--a 43.15 per cent rise in their share.

Responding to it, Amit Malviya, Bhartiya Janta Party's in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over the report and said that if the country is left to Congress, then there would be no country for Hindus.

Taking to his official X handle, Amit Malviya tweeted, "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. The Muslim population grew by 43%. This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus."

The EAC report added that the share of the Christian population rose from 2.24 per cent to 2.36 per cent--an increase of 5.38 per cent between 1950 and 2015.

The share of Sikh population increased from 1.24 per cent in 1950 to 1.85 per cent in 2015--a 6.58 per cent rise in their share. Even the share of the Buddhist population witnessed a noticeable increase from 0.05 per cent in 1950 to 0.81 per cent.

On the other hand, the share of Jains in the population of India decreased from 0.45 per cent in 1950 to 0.36 per cent in 2015. The share of the Parsi population in India witnessed a stark 85 per cent decline, reducing from 0.03 per cent share in 1950 to 0.004 per cent in 2015.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister also held the Congress responsible for the decrease in the Hindu population and claimed that the Muslim population due to the party's Muslim appeasement politics.

Speaking with ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "This is a topic of concern and this imbalance in the population--rise in Muslim population and decline in Hindu population, has happened because of the Congress' Muslim appeasement."

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Has The Great Indian Kapil Show been cancelled by Netflix? Archana Puran Singh breaks silence: 'Ye laughter kabhi...'

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

Haryana Political Crisis: Three Independent MLAs withdraw support to Nayab Saini-led BJP govt

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement