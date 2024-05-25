Twitter
Sharmin Segal slammed for being 'desrespectful' to Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'She is so insecure and jealous'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal is being bashed for being rude to her Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal has been criticised for her acting in Heeramandi ever since the show dropped on Netflix on May 1. Now, a video from Heeramandi promotions has gone viral in which she, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha are answering questions related to the show. In the interview taken by News18 Showsha, Sanjeeda is seen calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'a perfectionist', and Sharmin is seen disagreeing with her. But, the latter's tone is being called out and several netizens have pointed out that she is being 'disrespectful' towards her senior co-star.

In the interview, when the Fighter actress was asked about her experience of working with the Devdas director, she said, "He is just a perfectionist. He wants everything to look not mediocre because whatever he does is nothing less than excellence. He is respected all around the world for his brilliant creative mind and incisive honesty towards his craft. He will expect his artist to give that honesty on screen. So I enjoyed all sorts of roops of Mr. Bhansali."

Bhansali's niece Sharmin interrupted him and stated, "I think perfectionist is a very basic word to describe Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the kind of a word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set and seen the kind of director that he is will use that. He is much more than that. He adapts to change very well. He keeps challenging through different things. It is not about being perfect. He looks for rawness, magic, spontaneity. If he was only a perfectionist, he would not treat spontaneity the way he does."

As this portion of the video went viral on social media, netizens bashed Sharmin for calling Sanjeeda outsider and her attitude towards her co-star. One netizen wrote, "She is so insecure and jealous kinda personality", while another added, "Only nepotism babies will have the guts to be so rude to a co-star after delivering the worst performance in the entire series". "Sharmin Segal delivered a terrible performance and secondly she's being too arrogant defending her overrated filmmaker uncle. Most of his films wouldn't have looked so fabricated and flashy had he looked for rawness and spontaneity", read another comment.

Apart from Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

