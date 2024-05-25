Natasa Stankovic reacts to being asked about separation rumours with Hardik Pandya, video goes viral - Watch

Natasa Stankovic avoids answering question on separation rumours with the Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

The actress and model Natasa Stankovic tied the knot with the Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to Covid-19. Four years after their marriage, there have been rumours that both of them are getting separated.

These rumours began Natasa removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account and it was nooticed by eagle-eyed netizens that she and Hardik have stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts. In fact, Hardik didn't even drop a birthday post for her on March 4 this year.

Now, a video of Natasa has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account on Saturday, May 25. In the clip, when a reported was heard asking the actress about their divorce rumours, she kept mum. Instead, she posed for the paps and even thanked them for clicking her pictures. Natasa was spotted with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is rumoured to be dating Disha Patani after her breakup with Tiger Shroff.

Two months after their marriage four years ago, Natasa and Hardik welcomed their son named Agastya on July 30. On the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2023, i.e., on February 14 last year, they even renewed their wedding vows in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

READ | Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.