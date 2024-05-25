Twitter
Gujarat: 24 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Rajkot; rescue operation underway

India

Gujarat: 24 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Rajkot; rescue operation underway

A massive fire erupted at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot, leading to the death of 24 people on Saturday evening.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 25, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Gujarat: 24 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Rajkot; rescue operation underway
In a surprising turn of events, a massive fire erupted at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot, leading to the death of 24 people including children on Saturday evening. 

Officials said that efforts are underway to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also instructed the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident. "Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Bhupendra Patel posted on X.

