Technology

WhatsApp chats to get interesting soon, users to get these new features

Reactions from media viewers, hidden community group chats, managing chat storage filters, and account restrictions are some of the features WhatsApp is presently working on, according to WABetaInfo.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 06, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

WhatsApp
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on some new features to improve the chat experience of users on the app.

Reactions from media viewers, hidden community group chats, managing chat storage filters, and account restrictions are some of the features WhatsApp is presently working on, according to WABetaInfo.

The ‘reactions from media viewer’ is designed to let users quickly react to media content without leaving the media viewer screen, making the reaction process more convenient. This feature is presently available to some beta testers.

The ‘hidden community group chats’ feature, which is currently under development, lets users mark community group chats as hidden by using a dedicated icon next to the group name.

Another feature, as mentioned in the report, ‘manage chat storage filters’ will allow users to filter the list of their chats within the section to manage the device storage with ease. This feature is also available to some beta testers and will roll out to more users over the coming days.

The ‘account restriction’ feature will restrict user accounts from sending messages, meaning when an account is restricted from WhatsApp, users won’t be able to begin new chats for a certain amount of time as a temporary penalty for specific violations, according to the report.

As per the report, this feature is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

