Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states this week; check full forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is highly likely over Northeast India on May 6. In East India, a wet spell followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected from May 6-9, with the highest intensity anticipated on May 6-7. Similarly, South Peninsular India is forecasted to see a wet spell followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds during the same period, with the peak intensity expected on May 7-8.

The IMD stated that the ongoing heatwave in east and south peninsular India would continue until May 6 and cease thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9.

Also, scattered light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka from May 6 to May 9.