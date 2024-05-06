Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders take top spot after 98 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on....

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states this week; check full forecast

Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

9 most polluted countries in world

This Mughal king's wife was buried thrice

10 amazing health benefits of eating tamarind (imli)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states this week; check full forecast

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is highly likely over Northeast India on May 6. In East India, a wet spell followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected from May 6-9, with the highest intensity anticipated on May 6-7. Similarly, South Peninsular India is forecasted to see a wet spell followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds during the same period, with the peak intensity expected on May 7-8.

The IMD stated that the ongoing heatwave in east and south peninsular India would continue until May 6 and cease thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9.

Also, scattered light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka from May 6 to May 9.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion effective from today

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

This film bombed at box office, earned less than Rs 2 crore, Shraddha Kapoor was first choice, director quit filmmaking

People linked to organised crime in Punjab welcomed in Canada: EAM S Jaishankar

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement