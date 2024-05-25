Twitter
Delhi to Agra in 90 minutes: Inside details of India's fastest train, it's speed is more than...

This new service, considered a significant gift to the people of Uttar Pradesh, will make it one of the fastest train services in India

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 11:10 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

    Indian Railways is set to introduce a new high-speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi. This new service, considered a significant gift to the people of Uttar Pradesh, will cover the distance between Agra and Delhi in just 1 hour and 30 minutes, making it one of the fastest train services in India.

    The Vande Bharat Express will operate between Agra in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, with a remarkable speed of 160 km/h. This is a substantial improvement compared to other trains on the same route, which take between 2 to 4 hours to complete the 200 km journey. 

    The train will have 16 coaches and will pass through Agra and Lucknow stations before reaching New Delhi. The trial run for this train is scheduled to take place in July on the designated railway section.

    Indian Railways is also preparing to introduce the Vande Bharat Metro, designed to connect cities 150 to 200 km apart. Few days ago, a successful trial of the train's armour system was conducted between Palwal and Vrindavan. During this trial, the train, equipped with 8 coaches, achieved speeds of 160 km/h. 

    Following the successful trial, plans are underway to implement the Vande Bharat Metro service in Uttar Pradesh, further enhancing regional connectivity and travel efficiency.

