Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra: Six dead, 48 injured in chemical factory blast in Thane

'Ronaldo left, Messi left': Former England captain wants Virat Kohli to leave RCB and join....

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Scam (Tested For 90 Days) Does This Blue Tonic Supplement Work For Weight Loss?

Vikas Divyakirti UPSC Marksheet: Check his rank, marks

8 beautiful Rajput queens from Indian history

Meet Mughal emperor who fell in love with his step mother

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Shreyas Talpade reveals Kartam Bhugtam is inspired from life of Soham Shah's cousin: 'For 10 years...'| Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Six dead, 48 injured in chemical factory blast in Thane

The triple explosions at quick intervals were so huge that they shook nearby homes, and shattered windowpanes as terrified locals rushed onto the street.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 23, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At least six persons were killed and 48 others were injured after three powerful explosions followed by a massive fire engulfed a chemical factory located in the MIDC complex at Dombivali in Thane district on Thursday afternoon. The triple explosions at quick intervals were so huge that they shook nearby homesand shattered windowpanes as terrified locals rushed onto the street. The sound of the explosions could be heard from several kilometres away, locals said.

Minutes later, a huge fire engulfed the factory as thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing in the air even as half a dozen fire-tenders, water tankers, and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that at least six persons died in the blast-cum-blaze while 48 others were rescued from the factory and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The blasts took place in a boiler at the Amudan Chemical Co. Ltd. around lunchtime. The district authorities have pressed the NDRF, SDRF, and the local fire brigade into service to carry out the rescue operation along with the police and ensure that the flames do not spread to the other industries located nearby.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Salman's co-star, who became star with blockbuster debut, then quit films after flops; now lives in US, he's...

Pune Porsche Horror: Court cancels bail of teen who killed two with car, sends him to observation home till...

Anil Ambani’s massive Rs 96500000000 Reliance sale hits another hurdle, ‘buyer’ trying to reduce…

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

Viral video: Man makes 'jugaad' AC with table fan and bricks, internet is impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement