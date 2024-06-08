Twitter
Kangana Ranaut compares being slapped to rape, murder; netizens dig out video of her saying opponents should be slapped

WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

CWC Meeting: Congress chief Kharge stresses on unity, says INDIA Bloc 'must function...'

Viral video: Pune man surfs on waterlogged roads, internet is stunned

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

Cricket

WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Uganda

WI vs UGA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 18 between West Indies and Uganda.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Uganda
West Indies will face Uganda in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 9 at 06:00 AM IST. West Indies has played one match in the tournament and is currently ranked second on the Group C points table, while Uganda were able to register their first-ever win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating Papua New Guinea and is currently ranked third on the Group C points table.

Match details

West Indies vs Uganda, 18th Match, Group C

Date & Time: Jun 09, 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

WI vs UGA Dream11 prediction

Wicket Keeper: Nicholas Pooran(vc)

Batters: Riazat Ali Shah, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Brian Masaba

All-Rounders: Alpesh Ramjani, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell(c), Roston Chase

Bowlers: Cosmas Kyewuta, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs UGA My Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King(vc), Johnson Charles, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell(c), Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Cosmas Kyewuta, Alzarri Joseph

