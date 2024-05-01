Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Elon Musk pulls off a shocking move, fires entire team of...

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

9 Bollywood actors who lent their voices to popular Hollywood films 

9 must-watch films based on Tsunami

Dry fruits for sharp eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

HomeViral

Viral

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

Zhao was born in China before moving to Canada in 1989 at age 12, two months after China's Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, he wrote in a blog.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, was sentenced to four months in prison on April 30 after pleading guilty to violating US money-laundering laws at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Once considered the most powerful person in the crypto industry, Zhao, known as "CZ," is the second major crypto boss to be sentenced to prison. In March, Sam Bankman-Fried received 25 years behind bars for stealing $8 billion from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange.

Zhao had been free on a $175 million bond, and agreed not to appeal any sentence within federal guidelines. Zhao also paid $50 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Zhao stepped down in November last year and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws as part of a $4.3 billion settlement resolving a years-long probe into the world's largest crypto exchange, prosecutors said.

Zhao was born in China before moving to Canada in 1989 at age 12, two months after China's Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, he wrote in a blog.

The tycoon crisscrossed the globe in his quest for success, working in Tokyo and New York before moving to Shanghai, where he embraced crypto and founded Binance.

Its expansion was dramatic. Binance became the world's biggest crypto exchange within six months.

While its market share has slipped this year, it still accounts for about half of global crypto trading volumes, according to research firm CCData.

From the company's earliest days, Zhao kept a tight grip on Binance, as a powerful leader committed to secrecy and focused on market domination, a Reuters report last year found. As CEO, he remained in control of minute operational detail, at the same time posting social media selfies with world leaders and city mayors.

Zhao installed a tight circle of associates, many of whom had worked or studied in China, into top jobs. Co-founder Yi He now runs Binance's venture capital arm, as well as other key departments.

As Binance hired more widely from traditional financial and regulatory worlds, Zhao's tight control over his company was undiminished. Zhao's net worth is said to be Rs 3,59,058 crore

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement