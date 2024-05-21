Twitter
Underwater music system, private tunnel: Details of Bill Gates' mansion, but is it costlier than Ambani's Antilia?

The mansion was constructed by about 300 construction workers, including 100 electricians.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 21, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of USD 131 billion, as per Forbes. The 68-year-old is the co-founder of Microsoft and stepped down from its board in March 2020. Despite donating more than USD 59 billion to the Gates Foundation, he still has a whopping net worth including his luxurious mansion which is located in Medina, Washington.

The mansion is spread across 66,000 sq ft and is called Xanadu 2.0. It refers to the fictional estate in the movie Citizen Kane. The home is massive and took seven years and 63 million dollars to build. But is it costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in Mumbai? Gill Gates' home is reportedly valued at over USD 130 million (Rs 1080 crore). While Ambani's 27-storey skyscraper Antilia is valued at around Rs 15000 crore. Hence, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is more valued than Xanadu 2.0. 

Gates's Xanadu 2.0 is surrounded by properties that he paid USD 14 million to ensure privacy. The mansion was constructed by about 300 construction workers, including 100 electricians. This mansion has things from an underwater music system to a tunnel connecting the highway. Details of Bill Gates' house which cost USD 63 million to build:

  • It has seven bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.
  • Six kitchens, a steam room, a sauna
  • 25,000-square-foot gym
  • An artificial stream along the lake
  • 2,100-square-foot library
  • 60-foot swimming pool with an underwater music system
  • 1,000-square-foot dining room
  • 20-car garage
  • Reception hall for 150 people

