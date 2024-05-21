Twitter
Leopard faces off with porcupine and gets covered in thorns, watch who won the battle

Wildlife photographer Callum Perry shared a viral video showcasing a dramatic encounter between a leopard and a porcupine.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 06:19 PM IST

In a breathtaking display of nature's raw drama, wildlife photographer Callum Perry has shared a video capturing a gripping encounter between a leopard and a porcupine. The footage offers a rare glimpse into the predator-prey dynamic, highlighting the leopard's persistence and the porcupine's formidable defensive tactics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by callumjperry (@callumjperry)

The video begins with the leopard attempting to catch the porcupine, only to be met with a barrage of sharp quills. Despite the painful setbacks, the leopard remains undeterred. Demonstrating remarkable tenacity, it carefully removes the quills and resumes its pursuit, ultimately succeeding in the hunt.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by callumjperry (@callumjperry)

Perry's caption accompanying the video provides further context: "This leopard was made to work for his lunch when he came across this prickly customer. Porcupines will spread out their quills and shake them into the face of an oncoming predator when being attacked. Sadly for this porcupine, the leopard licked his wounds, learnt his lessons, and eventually made the kill! Nature is beautiful, but it can also be brutal; it just depends whether you win or lose."

The video quickly went viral, captivating viewers with the leopard's incredible hunting skills and determination. Reactions have been mixed, reflecting the video's unfiltered portrayal of nature's harsh realities.

"This is funny," commented one viewer.

"This is scary," wrote another.

A third viewer added, "I love this battle."

