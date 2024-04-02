Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai attacked Congress and DMK over Katchatheevu island row while addressing a Press Conference in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on April 01. He also reiterated his allegation that the island was ceded to Sri Lanka by the then-Indira Gandhi government in 1974 with the consent of the late Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi. He also said strategically Katchatheevu should be in India’s presence so that Indian fishermen shouldn’t suffer.