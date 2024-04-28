Twitter
Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

Naina Jaiswal scripted history by being the youngest female PhD holder in India.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

Image: iamnainajaiswal/X
India, a land known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse talents, has been a place for exceptional child prodigies who have astounded the world with their remarkable achievements. One such genius is Naina Jaiswal who crowns the title of being the youngest female PhD holder in India. However, her talents are not only limited to academics as she is also a table tennis champion at an international level. 

Naina’s exceptional academic strength has been evident since her early childhood days. Naina was ahead of her peers as she cleared her Class 10th board exams at age 8. She completed her school education by the age of 10. 

Later, she pursued her bachelor’s degree in mass communication and journalism and completed her graduation when she was just 13 years old.

From that moment, Naina was unstoppable and reaching feats that hardly someone in their lives might have achieved. At the tender age of 15, Naina remarkably established herself as Asia's youngest postgraduate by securing a master's degree in Political Science from Osmania University in Hyderabad. Additionally, she also holds a law degree.

She then embarked on her PhD journey at the age of 17. She managed to seize the title of India's youngest PhD holder when she was just 22. Her research shed light on the contribution of microfinance in women's empowerment.

Shedding light upon her sporting career, Naina is also a table tennis player who is a national and South Asian champion. She has earned many medals on the domestic and international levels. Her parents made the decision to homeschool her, so that she could strike a balance between playing sports and ensuring she excelled academically.

