Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Arijit Singh failed to recognise Mahira Khan at his live concert in Dubai on Saturday. The singer had crooned Zaalima, that was filmed on Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arijit Singh and Mahira Khan/Instagram
The much-loved playback singer Arijit Singh held a live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, April 27. The famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also among one of the attendees at his concert. Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which the singer is seen apologising to the actress during the middle of his performance.

Arijit actually failed to recognise Mahira while singing the song Zaalima, which was picturised on the actress and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees. Mahira was sitting in the VIP zone of the concert. As Arijit identified her, he stopped singing midway and introduced Mahira to the entire audience in the Coca-Cola Arena, and apologised to the actress.

The clip of this incident has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Arjit can be heard saying, "You guys must be surprised who's here and watching, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I have been trying to recognise, I have seen this person somewhere, it turns out I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me."

As the camera zoomed in on The Legend of Maula Jatt actress, the National Award-winning singer continued, "Think about it, I was singing her song Zaalima, it’s her song and she was singing and standing, and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. My gratitude that you came here, thank you so much."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shahzadi sipra)

The 2017 film Raees, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, marks the only Indian film in Mahira Khan's career. Its romantic track Zaalima was sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam's music platform JAM8. 

READ | Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

