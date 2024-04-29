Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after their relationship began four years ago on the sets of the fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra, which released on September 9 in the same year. Before marrying Alia, Ranbir also dated actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Before Deepika and Katrina, it was also reported that the Rockstar actor dated Sonam Kapoor briefly when they were shooting their debut film Saawariya in 2007. Their relationship didn't work out, but Sonam remained close friends with Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

In fact, when the Neerja actress appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 with Kareena in 2017, she even revealed that Karisma wanted her to marry Ranbir. During the episode, when the show's host Karan Johar asked Sonam if she ever thought of becoming Kareena's sister-in-law, she replied, "I think Karisma, Lolo, constantly wants that, but Ranbir and I are better friends."

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia started seeing each other while filming Brahmastra. In the same year in May, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

