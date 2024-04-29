Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet UK’s richest man who has Rs 119701 crore net worth, he is regarded as world’s most mysterious billionaire due to…

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Dry fruits that can help speed up weight loss

5 hydrating beverages packed with electrolytes

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife's latest pics go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Artika Shukla began preparing for the UPSC exam and abandoned her medical studies midway through, motivated by her brother.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It takes years of preparation to qualify for the UPSC exam, so passing it is no simple feat. However, some students who study for the UPSC exams believe that studying the humanities and selecting an elective that they have always studied will help them pass. A number of applicants who had previously studied engineering and medicine applied to the UPSC and passed it. Artika Shukla is one such candidate who left her MD programme to serve the public as an IAS officer.  

Artika Shukla, a native of Varanasi, graduated from Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College with an MBBS. Her brother then advised her to get ready for the UPSC exam while she was pursuing her MD at PGIMIR in Chandigarh following her graduation.

Artika Shukla began preparing for the UPSC exam and abandoned her medical studies midway through, motivated by her brother. The interesting thing about Artika Shukla is that she studied for the Civil Services exams by using her brother Utkarsh Shukla's notes instead of attending any coaching sessions. 

She took the UPSC exam in 2015, and with an All India Rank (AIR) of 4, she passed it on her first try. IAS officer Tina Dabi also passed the exam that year with an AIR of 1, then Athar Amir Khan with an AIR of 2, and Jasmeet Singh with an AIR of 3.

Following their combined training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, all of these candidates were appointed IAS officers in 2016.

After seeing her brother pass the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam, Artika became motivated to pursue a career in IAS. Currently employed by the Indian Railway Transport Service is her brother Utkarsha Shukla. 

Artika began studying for the test in 2014, and she passed it with flying colours in 2015. She thinks that her exam success was made possible by her brother's encouragement.

Artika Shukla first got to know her future husband Jasmit Singh in 2015. He received the 4th All India Rank in the UPSC. They first connected at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and in 2017 they got married. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement