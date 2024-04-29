Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

It takes years of preparation to qualify for the UPSC exam, so passing it is no simple feat. However, some students who study for the UPSC exams believe that studying the humanities and selecting an elective that they have always studied will help them pass. A number of applicants who had previously studied engineering and medicine applied to the UPSC and passed it. Artika Shukla is one such candidate who left her MD programme to serve the public as an IAS officer.

Artika Shukla, a native of Varanasi, graduated from Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College with an MBBS. Her brother then advised her to get ready for the UPSC exam while she was pursuing her MD at PGIMIR in Chandigarh following her graduation.

Artika Shukla began preparing for the UPSC exam and abandoned her medical studies midway through, motivated by her brother. The interesting thing about Artika Shukla is that she studied for the Civil Services exams by using her brother Utkarsh Shukla's notes instead of attending any coaching sessions.

She took the UPSC exam in 2015, and with an All India Rank (AIR) of 4, she passed it on her first try. IAS officer Tina Dabi also passed the exam that year with an AIR of 1, then Athar Amir Khan with an AIR of 2, and Jasmeet Singh with an AIR of 3.

Following their combined training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, all of these candidates were appointed IAS officers in 2016.

After seeing her brother pass the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam, Artika became motivated to pursue a career in IAS. Currently employed by the Indian Railway Transport Service is her brother Utkarsha Shukla.

Artika began studying for the test in 2014, and she passed it with flying colours in 2015. She thinks that her exam success was made possible by her brother's encouragement.

Artika Shukla first got to know her future husband Jasmit Singh in 2015. He received the 4th All India Rank in the UPSC. They first connected at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and in 2017 they got married.