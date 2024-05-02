Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, initially hesitated to step into a leadership role within the company. Concerns arose when her father, considering his advancing age and the absence of a clear successor, contemplated selling Bisleri International. Discussions regarding a potential acquisition by the Tata Group emerged in November 2022. However, Jayanti ultimately decided to take charge herself when the deal with Tata did not materialize.

After taking over the reins of the company as Vice Chairperson, Jayanti announced last year the introduction of new carbonated beverages. The three new sub-brands are Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, catering to cola, orange, and jeera categories, respectively. These additions expand Bisleri's product range, which already includes carbonated drinks under the Bisleri Limonata brand. Bisleri has also initiated various digital and social media marketing campaigns to promote these new products.

Before Bisleri's expansion into the soft drink market, Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, had plans to launch its own soft drinks under the Campa Cola brand. This involved the acquisition of Pure Drinks Group. Experts anticipate that Bisleri's entry will challenge Reliance's plans in the soft drink industry.

After Bisleri's deal with Tata Group fell through, the latter invested heavily in its mineral water brands, such as Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. As a result, Jayanti Chauhan, the sole inheritor of a business empire valued at Rs 7000 crore, is positioned to compete with both Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and companies under the Tata Group, such as Ratan Tata's.

Jayanti Chauhan, who has been involved with Bisleri since the age of 24, currently holds the position of Vice Chairperson. At 42 years old, she leads the Sales and Marketing teams at Bisleri, actively contributing to advertising, communication development, marketing, and branding initiatives.

Having pursued studies in product development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, US, and Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano, Italy, Ms. Chauhan further enhanced her skills in photography and fashion styling at the London College of Fashion. Additionally, she holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Growing up in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York City, Ms. Chauhan developed a passion for travel and a love for animals. Despite previous discussions about the potential sale of Bisleri, her father, Ramesh Chauhan, has affirmed that there are no plans to do so, confirming that Jayanti will indeed take charge.