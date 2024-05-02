Twitter
Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, where even Rekha was present.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 08:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan and confessed that he was very rude to him. The 12th Fail director collaborated with Amitabh with Eklawya- The Royal Guard (2007). However, years before Eklawya, Chopra met Amitabh when he was working on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film with Rekha. 

The 3 Idiots producer recalled his first meeting with Bachchan at the Kellog Management School and revealed that he was quite rude to the megastar. He further asserted that at that point, the more important for him was to use Big B's washroom in his van. Chopra said, "Making a film with him wasn’t as important as peeing in his personal washroom. I went to meet him in a bus. At that time, the word around town was that Amitabh Bachchan had a toilet in his vanity van. I was very rude in that first meeting, I told him, ‘My name might not be very impressive, but my film is, can you see it?’ He saw that anger, and he agreed."

Vidhu told the Sholay actor that the theatre was booked only till 5. Chopra remembered that on that day, Bachchan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Rekha were busy working and they also argued about something. The Parinda director felt that now he wouldn't be able to come and watch the film. Chopra said, "A little while later, I was sitting outside, and I felt a hand on my shoulder. It was Amitabh Bachchan. He asked, ‘You have the booking till 5? Let’s go’. He asked if he could bring a friend along with him, and the friend was Rekha. He was angry because of the argument earlier, and we all got into the famous trailer." 

That's when Vinod thought it was the right time to fulfil his dream and asked Bachchan if he use could pee in his trailer. After Big B watched the film, the actor suggested Chopra to work together. However, at that time he got a Government contract that came with Rs 5000 and a chauffeured car. 

So the filmmaker decided to delay his film with Bachchan. Vidhu told him, “'Amit, we’ll have to delay our project because I have something better'." Years later Amitabh and Chopra worked in Eklawya, and the latter even gifted him a Rolls Royce.

