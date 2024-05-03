Twitter
Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

Viral video: Girl's 'Choli Ke Piche' dance performance at college fest divides internet, watch

SRH vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record, becomes first bowler in IPL history to...

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Raipur is one of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh. Raipur is Chhattisgarh's capital and an important constituency in the state. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:55 PM IST

As the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held last month, citizens are now gearing up for the next round of voting, the third phase. The parliamentary polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. In Chhattisgarh, the elections for its 11 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be conducted in four phases, April 19 (phase 1), April 26 (phase 2), and May 7 (phase 3).

Raipur is one of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh. Raipur is Chhattisgarh's capital and an important constituency in the state. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has dropped sitting MP Sunil Kumar Soni and given the ticket to Brijmohan Agarwal for the Raipur seat. In the contrary, the Congress Party has announced the candidacy of Vikas Upadhyay to contest from the Raipur constituency. 

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s  Sunil Kumar Soni won the Raipur seat, securing 8,37,902 votes. Whereas, Congress’s Pramod Dubey was the runner-up who secured 4,89,664 votes. 

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ramesh Bias emerged victorious in the Raipur constituency with 6,54,922 votes, defeating Congress’ Satya Narayan Sharma who secured 4,83,276 votes.

