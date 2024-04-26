Gautam Adani’s firm in talks for massive Rs 33330000000 loan, aims to use money for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meta AI: Available on WhatsApp, features and everything we know in four points

Viral video of women singing and dancing inside Delhi metro makes internet furious, watch

Meet actor who played iconic role in superhit film, quit acting after many flop films, opened restaurant, his wife is..

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to tie the knot this year? Actor says ‘we are both ready but…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'obsessed' with this superstar, wanted to cast her in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meta AI: Available on WhatsApp, features and everything we know in four points

Viral video of women singing and dancing inside Delhi metro makes internet furious, watch

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

7 high protein vegan foods to cut belly fat

10 most dangerous diseases in the world

5 indicators your cholesterol levels might be high

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to tie the knot this year? Actor says ‘we are both ready but…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'obsessed' with this superstar, wanted to cast her in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but...

Meet actor who played iconic role in superhit film, quit acting after many flop films, opened restaurant, his wife is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani’s firm in talks for massive Rs 33330000000 loan, aims to use money for…

Gautam Adani's Adani Group will invest about Rs 2.3 lakh crore through 2030 in the country’s renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

article-main
Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 676696 crore, Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of businesses through numerous companies under the Adani Group. In the past couple of years, Gautam Adani’s group has been actively involved in green energy projects through Adani Green Energy and the company is reportedly in talks to get a massive Rs 3333 crore loan. As per a report by the Economic Times, Gautam Adani’s firm is in an advanced stage of talks with Rabobank, MUFG, SMBC and DBS for the massive loan.

Gautam Adani’s Adani Green Energy will reportedly use the funds for capital expenditure. The loan is expected to be priced at a secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 250 basis points with a tenure of five years.

Adani Group will invest about Rs 2.3 lakh crore through 2030 in the country’s renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity. Adani Green Energy Ltd will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in expanding capacity to generate electricity from solar energy and wind power at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch to 30 gigawatts from 2 GW currently and another Rs 50,000 crore in 6-7 GW of similar projects elsewhere in the country,

AGEL, which currently has an operating portfolio of 10,934 megawatts (10.93 GW), is targeting 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. 30 GW of this will come up at Khavda - the world's largest renewable energy project.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, Mukesh Ambani is his...

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

'This is the problem in India...': Wasim Akram's blunt take on fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement