EC writes to BJP, Congress over complaints of MCC violation by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, seeks response by..

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both BJP and INC had raised allegations of causing hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners.

MCC allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi are exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge as a first step. ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29. "Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences," said the Election Commission.

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him. Lodging a complaint with the poll panel, the BJP also accused Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country based on language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.

The Congress approached the poll body on Monday and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate," the Congress memorandum had said.

The first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on April 19. The second phase of polls will get underway on April 26. 

The other phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Results of all the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

