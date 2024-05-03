Education

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer, married to an IAS, her AIR was...

Medicine is considered a noble profession and millions of students yearn to be one, however, there are some people who leave their stable and respectful careers to become an IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. One such motivational success story is of IAS Saloni Sidana. She hails from Jalalabad, Punjab and did MBBS from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2012 and became a doctor. Thereafter, she aspired to go overseas for higher education. However, she decided to remain in India after her father advised her to choose UPSC. She then cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 74. She was also in the news as she got married to IAS Ashish Vashishta. Currently, Saloni is posted as the district collector of Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

