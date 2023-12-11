Headlines

Bollywood

Jaya Ahsan on working with Pankaj Tripathi in her Bollywood debut Kadak Singh: 'I felt a bit nervous...' | Exclusive

The multiple award-winning Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan also reveals why she chose Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kadak Singh as her Bollywood debut.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Having starred in multiple Benali films, the famous Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan has now made her Bollywood debut in the thriller Kadak Singh. Jaya plays Pankaj Tripathi's love interest in the film, which also features Sanjana Sanghi, Paresh Pahuja, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading roles. 

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Jaya said that she had an "amazing" experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the film. "He's not just a good actor, but a very good human being as well. He's very grounded and down-to-earth. He makes the other actors feel very comfortable. He is himself is an acting institution. I really liked the fact that he enjoys the whole process of shooting. I felt a bit nervous earlier sharing screen space with him but after some time, I just saw him as AK Shrivastav, the character he plays in the film." 

When asked why she chose Kadak Singh as her Bollywood debut, the multiple award-winning actress said, "Firstly, the script. The script is very engaging and engrossing. Secondly, my character. I have never come across a character like Naina before. Though my chracter's length is not that big, but it's a very empowering one. In fact, all the three female characters are very empowering."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of Pink and Lost fame, the film follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

Kadak Singh had its world premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India on 22 November 2023, and has been streaming on ZEE5 since December 8.

