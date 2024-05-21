CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan, says…

Amid speculation surrounding Dhoni’s retirement decision, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided a major update.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 campaign got over after facing a 27-run defeat from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18. After the defending champions failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, there are speculations regarding MS Dhoni's future plan of whether he will retire after this season or return the next season.

Viswanathan mentioned there hasn't been any discussion regarding Dhoni's future and the five-time IPL champion would tell the management about his decision.

“There were no discussions in the dressing room about it. We have never asked him about his future and neither has he said anything about it. When he takes a decision, he will inform us, until then we will not interfere," Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

Moreover, speculations regarding Dhoni’s retirement were also raised last IPL season after he led the CSK to win the fifth IPL title in Ahmedabad. However, the 42-year-old played for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2024, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, to whom he handed over the captaincy ahead of this season.

CSK finished at the fifth spot with seven wins, seven losses, and 14 points and crashed out of the final four race due to an inferior net run rate.

Moreover, the former CSK captain said that even though he does not play cricket throughout the year, there is no "discount for age" when he plays in the IPL.

Speaking in a video on Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel on Monday, Dhoni said, "The toughest thing is... I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age. If you want to play, you have to be as fit as the other guy. Age does not really give that grace to you. So, eating habits, a bit of training and all those things are there. Social media, thankfully, I am not on social media, so there's less distraction.

Meanwhile, the playoff stage of IPL 2024 is set to kick off from today. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday (May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With input from ANI)

