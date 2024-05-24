Pune Porsche Horror: Accused minor claims family driver was behind wheel at time of crash

The Pune police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy.

In a shocking twist to the Pune Porsche crash case, the minor boy claimed that his family driver was behind the wheel when the accident happened. The minor’s friend has backed his claims.



Meanwhile, the Pune police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city recently, while a forensic team examined the Porsche car involved in the accident.



An official said. The accused teenager's one of the friends and the former's driver who were accompanying him in the car when the accident occurred in Kalyani Nagar area, were also questioned by the crime branch officials who are probing the case.



The friend of the minor was also questioned to verify and corroborate the sequence of events that took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The minor was sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.



With agency inputs