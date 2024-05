Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dry day in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad from 6 pm today till 6 pm on Saturday

Liquor will also not be sold in these cities on the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result announcement, i.e. June 4.

All liquor shops and other licenced premises in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon will remain shut from 6 PM on Thursday to 6 PM on Saturday in lieu of the Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for May 25.

