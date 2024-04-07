Atishi Lambasts ED Over Excise Policy Case, Claims AAP Leaders Detained Without Any Evidence

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Delhi Excise Policy case on April 06. She asserted that AAP leaders were detained even though there was no trace of evidence in the two years of investigation into the liquor scam. She also said that the Supreme Court also clarified that no evidence has been found and the case is debatable. While addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “ED has been investigating the money trail in this so-called liquor scam for the last two years. ED is still investigating the money trail linked to any leader of AAP, but they didn't get a single penny of the proceeds of crime from any AAP leader. The Supreme Court has continuously asked ED, where is the money trail linked to AAP? But ED has no answer for this. Justice Sanjiv Khanna says the money trail has not been proven; it's debatable. But many AAP leaders have been arrested under this case even after no money trail.”