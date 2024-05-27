Twitter
Weather update: When will Delhi and North India get relief from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

Conditions are anticipated to become better for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala within the next five days, India Meteorological Department said in its latest update about monsoon.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 27, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Northwest India is battling a severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. Monsoon is awaited to bring some respite and affect weather conditions. India Meteorological Department forecasts monsoon onset in Kerala within five days and may reach Delhi towards the end of June.

Conditions are anticipated to become better for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala within the next five days, India Meteorological Department said in its latest update about monsoon. Also, conditions are likely to boost the Southwest Monsoon into more parts of the South Arabian Sea, the remaining areas of the Maldives and the Comorin area, parts of the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, areas of the Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Bay of Bengal, and parts of the Northeastern states during this period, the IMD stated.

Monsoon may approach Delhi and surrounding areas towards end-June, as per IMD.

Delhi is likely to see a maximum temperature of 46 degrees today with clear sky. The IMD earlier predicted that the country is likely to receive above-average monsoon rainfall in 2024.

 

