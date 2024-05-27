DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency

Kangana Ranaut is making her political debut, as she will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from her hometown Mandi

The Congress party has fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The date of (Phase 7) voting is June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Kangana Ranaut is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. He had made headlines when he resigned as a minister in Himachal Pradesh in late February. His decision sparked a crisis within the state government, highlighting tensions within the Congress leadership. In the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll, Singh campaigned in support of his mother.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of the Mandi elections, the Congress is aiming to defeat the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

On a scale of 0-100, Kangana Ranaut scored 65 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). Her Facebook score is 65, Instagram (66), X (64) and Digital Listening (66).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.