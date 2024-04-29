Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

These Wi-Fi routers may soon face ban on Amazon, Flipkart in India, here’s why

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

These Wi-Fi routers may soon face ban on Amazon, Flipkart in India, here’s why

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Diabetes alert: 8 foods, drinks with high sugar levels

Indian recipes packed with protein

From Nayanthara to Kriti Sanon: Actresses who played Sita on screen before Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

These Wi-Fi routers may soon face ban on Amazon, Flipkart in India, here’s why

The industry body urged the DoT to intervene and take strict measures to put a complete ban on the sale of Wi-Fi products operating in the 6 GHz band.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

article-main
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There has been a spurt in the illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E wireless routers, which operate on the 6 GHz frequency band, on e-commerce websites and online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart in India, a top industry has warned.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) accessed by IANS, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said that these illegal Wi-Fi 6E routers are being made available for consumers when such use is not yet permitted by the government.

The industry body urged the DoT to intervene and take strict measures to put a complete ban on the sale of Wi-Fi products operating in the 6 GHz band, whether offline or online, through e-commerce websites/platforms.

“We would like to submit that DoT is yet to m take a policy decision related to the 6 GHz band utilisation,” the letter read.

Such illegal devices “would only result in unauthorised transmissions in our country.”

Further, such Wi-Fi devices operating in the 6 GHz band “will render customers responsible for these unauthorised transmissions, placing the burden of liability on consumers and shifting the onus of responsibility of such unauthorised transmissions from the real offenders to the consumers.”

As per provisions of the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023, the government is the “owner of spectrum, and the use of spectrum by any person requires assignment from the Central government.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

Viral video: Little girl's impressive lion roar wins hearts on internet, watch

Sonam Kapoor says she gained 32 kg during pregnancy, was traumatised: 'Never going to feel the same'

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

China seeks to 'influence and arguably interfere' upcoming US elections: Secretary of State Antony Blinken

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement