Sandeshkhali Row Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

High Court orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali sexual assault case. On March 10, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI investigation into the Sandeshkhali case. The investigation will probe allegations of sexual atrocities against women and land grab charges leveled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The court also directed the CBI to submit a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture. Earlier, the CBI was also given the investigation into the attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate.