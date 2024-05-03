Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who once washed utensils to earn Rs 18 per month, now runs Rs 300 crore company, his business is…

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, who once washed utensils to earn Rs 18 per month, now runs Rs 300 crore company, his business is…

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

8 ways to stop blood sugar from spiking after breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

Sisodia approached the high court after a trial court refused to grant him bail in the matter on April 30.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia approached the high court on Thursday seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The bail pleas are scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Friday.

Sisodia approached the high court after a trial court refused to grant him bail in the matter on April 30.

The bail pleas were mentioned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's counsel before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora for an urgent hearing, which agreed to list the same for Friday.

"Let the judge go through the file. So let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohammad Irshad, representing Sisodia, told the bench that the petitioner is an MLA and requested that both the pleas seeking bail be listed for an urgent hearing.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

The special judge had, in the April 30 order, denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

The high court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the CBI and ED cases on May 30 and July 3 last year respectively.

On October 30, 2023, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the high court's verdict, saying the allegation by the probe agencies that "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore were made by a few wholesale liquor distributors was "tentatively supported" by material and evidence. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

SIP calculator demystified: How to plan your financial future with precision

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement