Meet singer, who headlined Nepal's highest-grossing film, has won four National Awards, his son played Salman Khan's...

Udit Narayan acted in and sang all the songs in the 1985 Nepali film Kusume Nepal, which remained the highest-grossing Nepali film till 2001.

From Kishore Kumar to Sonu Nigam and from Diljit Dosanjh to Atif Aslam, there have been many popular singers who have also acted in films. Another name in this list is Udit Narayan, who has been in front of the camera only once in his life and that too for a Nepali film, which broke records at the box office.

Born to a Nepalese father Harekrishna Jha and Indian mother Bhuvaneshwari Jha in Bihar in 1955, Udit Narayan made his Bollywood debut at the age of 25 in 1980 when his voice was noticed by the music director Rajesh Roshan. Roshan asked him to sing for the film Unees Bees. The singer never looked back and went on to give major hits in the 1990s and 2000s. Some of them include Papa Kehte Hai, Pehla Nasha, Jaadu Teri Nazar, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, which have been filmed on the biggest superstars - Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and Hrithik Roshan.

Most people don't know the fact that Udit Narayan was the main lead and sang all the songs in the 1985 Nepali film Kusume Rumal, which became the highest-grossing Nepali film of all time till 2001. It marked the acting debut of the singer and was the first Nepali film to celebrate silver jubilee by running for 25 weeks in the theatres.

Udit Narayan has also won four National Film Awards, including three for Best Male Playback Singer - for the 2001 songs Mitwa in Lagaan and Jaane Kyun in Dil Chahta Hai, for the 2002 song Chhote Chhote Sapne in Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai, and for the 2004 song Yeh Taara Woh Taara in Swades. His fourth National Film Award came as a producer for backing the 2005 film Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar, which was honoured as the Best Feature Film in Bhojpuri.

The legendary singer's son Aditya Narayan is also a singer and actor. He was seen playing Salman Khan's on-screen son in the 1998 romantic drama Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Aditya made his acting debut as the leading hero in the 2010 romantic horror film Shaapit, which was a massive commercial and critical failure. He was never seen as an actor in the films, though he continues to sing songs in Bollywood films and host television shows.

