Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt without coaching at age of 22, her rank was…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal HS 2024 Results: WBCHSE Class 12 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel power DC to 20-run win over RR

DNA TV Show: Will CM Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail before voting in Delhi on May 25?

This married director caused scandal by marrying his niece, brother was superstar, quit films to follow Osho but...

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Visakhapatnam constituency, Lok Sabha elections: Know polling date, candidates and more

West Bengal HS 2024 Results: WBCHSE Class 12 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

DNA TV Show: Will CM Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail before voting in Delhi on May 25?

8 day to day habits to boost intelligence (IQ)

9 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

5 effective home remedies for sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This married director caused scandal by marrying his niece, brother was superstar, quit films to follow Osho but...

Ranbir Kapoor rejected these three films which made Ranveer Singh superstar, two of them earned over Rs 150 crore

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt without coaching at age of 22, her rank was…

With her dedication, she cracked the UPSC exam in the very first attempt with All India Rank 87 in 2019

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We will today talk about an inspiring success story of IAS Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Since childhood, Muskan has been a bright student who has aspired to join the civil services. She was a topper in school, as well as in college. She got 96% in her 12th grade.

Later, she studied B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Thereafter, she began UPSC preparation with self-study for 7 to 8 hours daily. 

With her dedication, she cracked the UPSC exam in the very first attempt with All India Rank 87 in 2019 and became an IFS officer at age of 22.

During an interview, she said, "I took online and offline guidance from some institutes but dwelt mainly on self-study. I had set weekly targets and consistently followed them in letter and spirit. I devoted about 7 to 8 hours to study every day."

Her advice to other aspirants includes being focused and consistent throughout the preparation process.
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tereko andar aana hai?: Varun Dhawan gets irritated after paps click photos during his visit to doctor in viral video

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Andrew Spira spearheads revolutionary shift as universal basic income gains global traction

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement