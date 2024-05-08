Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt without coaching at age of 22, her rank was…

We will today talk about an inspiring success story of IAS Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Since childhood, Muskan has been a bright student who has aspired to join the civil services. She was a topper in school, as well as in college. She got 96% in her 12th grade.

Later, she studied B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Thereafter, she began UPSC preparation with self-study for 7 to 8 hours daily.

With her dedication, she cracked the UPSC exam in the very first attempt with All India Rank 87 in 2019 and became an IFS officer at age of 22.

During an interview, she said, "I took online and offline guidance from some institutes but dwelt mainly on self-study. I had set weekly targets and consistently followed them in letter and spirit. I devoted about 7 to 8 hours to study every day."