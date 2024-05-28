Meet man who built clothing brand with Rs 95000, now Rata Tata's company wants to buy it for Rs 17000 crore, he is from

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Animals that don't breathe air

 8 Nutritious and healthy gluten-free grains

This Mughal king married his own daughter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who built clothing brand with Rs 95000, now Rata Tata's company wants to buy it for Rs 17000 crore, he is from

Bissell travelled extensively across Indian villages, seeking skilled weavers.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Meet man who built clothing brand with Rs 95000, now Rata Tata's company wants to buy it for Rs 17000 crore, he is from
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

John Bissell, an American from Hartford, came to India in 1958 on a two-year Ford Foundation grant to advise the Central Cottage Industries Corporation on exports. However, captivated by India's rich culture and heritage, Bissell decided to stay. Utilising Rs 95,000 from his grandmother's legacy, he founded Fabindia in 1960, operating initially from two small rooms in his home.

Bissell travelled extensively across Indian villages, seeking skilled weavers. His search led him to AS Khera, a home furnishing manufacturer in Panipat, who became Fabindia's first supplier. By 1965, Fabindia generated Rs 20 lakh in revenue. However, the company faced a major challenge during the Emergency in 1975, when home-based commercial operations were restricted, necessitating a strategic pivot.

In 1976, Fabindia opened its first retail outlet at Greater Kailash in Delhi. By 1994, Fabindia had opened a second outlet in Delhi and reached annual sales of Rs 12 crore. 

As a philanthropist, he established The FabIndia School in 1992, focusing on children's welfare and education in India.

Fabindia's growth attracted significant investment, including Rs 110 crore from Premji Invest, valuing the company at Rs 1,500 crore. The brand went global, opening stores in Singapore, Bhutan, Dubai, Italy, Nepal, Malaysia, and Mauritius. By 2016, Fabindia's worth had soared to Rs 5,397 crore. Today, the company generates Rs 1,668 crore in revenue, employs 55,000 artisans, and operates over 400 stores. This remarkable growth has attracted the attention of Tata, who is now interested in acquiring Fabindia.

The Tata Group is reportedly in talks with Fabindia's promoters and shareholders regarding a potential stake or outright acquisition. This acquisition could be valued lower than the USD 2.5 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) estimated during Fabindia's now-abandoned initial public offering. For Tatas, acquiring Fabindia would strategically complement their existing portfolio in the ethnic wear market, which includes brands like Westside, Zudio, and Utsa. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls strike on Rafah 'tragic mistake,' says 'we are investigating'

Delhi traffic advisory issued for today: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

'Simple, boring resume can get you...,' says former recruiter with Google, Apple, Samsung

IPL 2024 awards list: Who won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, most valuable player, emerging player and other awards?

US: Tornado kills more than 20 people across 4 states amid severe storms

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement