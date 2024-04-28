Twitter
GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets

Follow highlights from match 45 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and RCB here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are aiming to secure consecutive victories for the first time in the IPL 2024 season as they face off against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2024. This match marks the beginning of a double-header day, with kick-off scheduled for 03:30 PM (IST).

RCB recently ended a six-game losing streak with a 35-run triumph over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have suffered two defeats in their last three matches.

With only five games remaining in the season, RCB has the opportunity to earn a maximum of 10 points, potentially bringing their total to 14 points. However, their chances of securing a top-four spot rely heavily on mathematical probabilities.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans find themselves in a less dire situation but must improve their performance to stay in contention for the playoffs. The 2022 IPL champions have lost three of their last five matches, including two consecutive defeats, with the most recent being a narrow four-run loss to the Delhi Capitals.

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 177/1 in 15 overs

    Mohit delivers a back-hand slow ball, but Jacks reads it well, slogging for a four. The next ball, Jacks clears the leg side fence for a solid six. A full toss follows, flicked away for another six, now a no ball for a free hit, yielding just a couple. Jacks smashes straight back for another six, capitalizing on his swing. Another boundary follows.

  • 28 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 123/ 1 in 12 overs

    Kohli faces Noor Ahmad. A misfield from Miller gives Kohli a boundary. Noor pitches outside off, but Kohli still slogs it over long-on for a six!

     

  • 28 Apr 2024, 05:58 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 90/1 in 9 overs

    Noor continues. His angle from over the wicket is not helping both Kohli and Jacks. The latter attempts two wild sweeps and misses both by a distance. Noor misses his line to Kohli. Cracked to the off side. Omarzai spills it to the fence

  • 28 Apr 2024, 05:45 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 48/1 in 5 overs

    Spin from both ends now. Rashid Khan with his leg spin as GT looks for another wicket. Rashid pushes it up and Kohli lofts it straight over for a four. An uneventful over otherwise.

  • 28 Apr 2024, 05:38 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 20/0 in 2 overs

    Sandeep Warrier with the second over for Gujarat Titans. Width on offer first ball. Sliced away for a single by Kohli. Gives away a leg-side wide next up. Fuller one from Warrier. Faf nails the cover drive. David Miller with a crucial diving save at extra cover to prevent a boundary. Straight from Warrier against Kohli. Slammed straight back for a four. Warrier misses his line again. 

  • 28 Apr 2024, 05:19 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 5/0 in 1 over

    Omarzai with the first over. Swing on offer for the pacer. Beats Kohli’s outside edge with a good length ball. Omarzai misses his line. Clips off du Plessis’ pads and runs away for a four. 

  • 28 Apr 2024, 04:59 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 200/3 in 20 overs

    Dayal starts with a wide outside off, then a short delivery pulled by Miller for two. Another wide yorker and a single for Miller. Sudharsan struggles with a short ball. Patidar saves boundary, restricting it to a couple. To finish, Miller smashes a full toss for a massive six, taking GT to 200 in 20 overs.

  • 28 Apr 2024, 04:32 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 148/3 in 16 overs

    Maxwell to bowl his third over. Turned away off the pads for a single by Miller. Sudharsan steps out but can only drive it straight to cover. Cut away to point for a quick single by Sudharsan. Driven to deep extra cover for one more by Miller.  SIX! Sudharsan punishes this delivery in the slot on middle and leg by hoisting it over long-on for a big maximum. 

  • 28 Apr 2024, 04:19 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 108/2 in 12 overs

    SIX! Another slog sweep from Sudharsan and he clears the midwicket boundary this time. That’s also the 50-run partnership off 28 balls. SIX! Shahrukh with some nifty use of the feet and slams this over extra-cover for a maximum. Sixteen runs from the over. 

     

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:59 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 72/2 in 9 overs

    Shahrukh smashes Maxwell for a six down the ground and follows it up with a four through midwicket, signaling GT's intent. It's time for a strategic timeout.

     

     

     

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:42 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 35/1 in 5 overs

    Siraj is back for his second over. Siraj bowls two back-to-back bouncers and both have been called wide. Three wides already and just three legal deliveries bowled. This is full and Sudharsan drives this straight to the mid-on fielder. Yorker and dug out by Sudharsan to midwicket for a single. Low full toss and clipped away by Gill for just one. Just seven runs from the nine-ball over. 

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:37 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 13/1 in 2 overs

    Mohammed Siraj bowls. Gill punches to short cover. Then, Gill drives down the ground for a boundary. He flicks for two through midwicket. A crisp drive finds the cover fielder. Gill pushes to mid-on and goes for a quick single. A mid-pitch collision between Siraj and Gill, but Kohli's direct-hit misses, sparing Gill.

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:07 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 6/1 in 1 over

    Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open for GT. Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh starts. Saha jabs to short cover, then flicks for four through midwicket. Just a single to deep square-leg. Gill defends, then clips for a single to mid-on. OUT!  Saha holes out at short third, attempting an inside-out shot over cover.

     

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:05 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

  • 28 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    RCB win the toss and elect to bowl first. 

    Shubman Gill: Would have chased as well, looks a really good wicket. Need to put a good total on the board. We have batted decently, we lost by a difference of just one ball in the last game. This is the right time to peak for us.

    Faf du Plessis: The wicket will be better later, so we will chase. The nature of this game has changed, our bowlers have been exceptional in the last two games. We have scored big with the bat, those are the changes. Maxwell comes back in, we have some firepower in the middle-order.

     

  • 28 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head record

    Matches played: 3

    Gujarat Titans won: 2

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:18 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    The spotlight will be on Kohli as he faces the formidable spin trio, but RCB is banking on Rajat Patidar to take charge against the spinners. Patidar has been in exceptional form this season, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 225 and an impressive average of 67 against spin bowling. It is crucial for RCB to capitalize on Patidar's prowess against spin in order to secure a strong performance in the upcoming matches.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:26 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Probable XI

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:19 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:18 PM

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

