GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets

Follow highlights from match 45 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and RCB here.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are aiming to secure consecutive victories for the first time in the IPL 2024 season as they face off against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2024. This match marks the beginning of a double-header day, with kick-off scheduled for 03:30 PM (IST).

RCB recently ended a six-game losing streak with a 35-run triumph over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have suffered two defeats in their last three matches.

With only five games remaining in the season, RCB has the opportunity to earn a maximum of 10 points, potentially bringing their total to 14 points. However, their chances of securing a top-four spot rely heavily on mathematical probabilities.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans find themselves in a less dire situation but must improve their performance to stay in contention for the playoffs. The 2022 IPL champions have lost three of their last five matches, including two consecutive defeats, with the most recent being a narrow four-run loss to the Delhi Capitals.