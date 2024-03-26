Arvind Kejriwal Arrest AAP Leaders Boycott Holi Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwals Arrest

While Holi festivities are underway nationwide, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have chosen not to partake. Their decision stems from their stance on the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Instead of celebrating with colors, they've opted to use this time to highlight their opposition to perceived injustices and cruelty. This move underscores their commitment to advocating for what they believe is right. For the AAP leaders, this Holi represents a departure from tradition, emphasizing their dedication to their cause over festive revelry.