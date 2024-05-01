Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

This actor, a side hero who became a star in the silent era of Bollywood, was the first Indian star to be called Greek God, years before Hrithik

Ever since he burst on to the Bollywood scene with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai some two decades ago, Hrithik Roshan has been a heartthrob. After Dhoom 2, when wowed audiences with his looks and chiselled physique, he was labelled the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood. But not many know that he was not the first actor from India to be given this tag. In fact, he missed being the first by a few decades.

The first ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ was...

Prithviraj Kapoor is the doyen of Indian cinema, the man who acted in the first Indian talkie and started Bollywood’s first family – the Kapoors. But before he became a respected theatre and film artiste, Prithviraj (real name Prithvinath) was a struggler, who even worked as a junior artiste. Prithviraj started doing minor roles in films in 1929. Known for his good looks and physique, he met actress Ermeline, one of the top stars of the era. This meeting, which took place in 1930, impressed Ermeline so much that she called Prithviraj a ‘Greek God’ and gave him a leading role in her next film Cinema Girl. This led to a role in India’s first talkie Alam Ara and a memorable outing as Alexander in Sikandar (1941).

Prithviraj Kapoor with sons Raj, Shammi, and Rishi

Prithviraj Kapoor’s stellar acting career and legacy

In 1944, Prithviraj founded his theatre group Prithvi Theatre, which toured across India over the next decade or so. During and after this, he continued working in films, appearing in Mughal-e-Azam, Sikandar-e-Azam, and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Prithviraj’s three sons – Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Shammi Kapoor – all became successful actors themselves, with Raj establishing the RK Studios. Since then, the Kapoor family has seen several other superstars, including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.