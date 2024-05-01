Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Elon Musk pulls off a shocking move, fires entire team of...

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

9 Bollywood actors who lent their voices to popular Hollywood films 

9 must-watch films based on Tsunami

Dry fruits for sharp eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

This actor, a side hero who became a star in the silent era of Bollywood, was the first Indian star to be called Greek God, years before Hrithik

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 01, 2024, 01:05 PM IST

article-main
Prithviraj Kapoor in Sikandar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since he burst on to the Bollywood scene with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai some two decades ago, Hrithik Roshan has been a heartthrob. After Dhoom 2, when wowed audiences with his looks and chiselled physique, he was labelled the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood. But not many know that he was not the first actor from India to be given this tag. In fact, he missed being the first by a few decades.

The first ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ was...

Prithviraj Kapoor is the doyen of Indian cinema, the man who acted in the first Indian talkie and started Bollywood’s first family – the Kapoors. But before he became a respected theatre and film artiste, Prithviraj (real name Prithvinath) was a struggler, who even worked as a junior artiste. Prithviraj started doing minor roles in films in 1929. Known for his good looks and physique, he met actress Ermeline, one of the top stars of the era. This meeting, which took place in 1930, impressed Ermeline so much that she called Prithviraj a ‘Greek God’ and gave him a leading role in her next film Cinema Girl. This led to a role in India’s first talkie Alam Ara and a memorable outing as Alexander in Sikandar (1941).

Prithviraj Kapoor with sons Raj, Shammi, and Rishi

Prithviraj Kapoor’s stellar acting career and legacy

In 1944, Prithviraj founded his theatre group Prithvi Theatre, which toured across India over the next decade or so. During and after this, he continued working in films, appearing in Mughal-e-Azam, Sikandar-e-Azam, and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Prithviraj’s three sons – Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Shammi Kapoor – all became successful actors themselves, with Raj establishing the RK Studios. Since then, the Kapoor family has seen several other superstars, including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement