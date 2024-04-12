More Trouble For AAP ED Moves To Court Seeking MLA Amanatullah Khans Arrest In Waqf Board Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board by seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. The ED moved a Delhi court on Wednesday to secure the warrant, citing Khan’s purported involvement in a money laundering case connected to the board. Special Judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue court has scheduled the matter for April 18, granting the probe agency time to furnish supporting documents for its application.