'She has done really well': Adhyayan Suman wishes Kangana Ranaut ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

Amazing benefits of eating carrot

10 Indian actors who studied in medical college

Ways to get rid of greasy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Biggest pan-India film, made in 38 languages, shot in 7 countries, bigger than Baahubali; not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'She has done really well': Adhyayan Suman wishes Kangana Ranaut ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Adhyayan Suman said Kangana Ranaut will do 'extremely well', he wished the actress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 01:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Adhyayan Suman, Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Adhyayan Suman has extended his best wishes to Kangana Ranaut, with whom he had a bitter breakup after being in a relationship for a few months in 2008-2009, for her venture into politics.

The actor said that he is "sure" that she will do "extremely well". Talking about Kangana, who recently joined politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi for the Lok Sabha election, Adhyayan told IANS: "As far as Kangana Ranaut and her life are concerned and her political career is concerned, I think she has done really well in her career as an actor, and I wish her all the very best for her political career as well."

“I am very sure that she will do extremely well too. I wish her all the very best.” Their paths initially crossed on the sets of 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' directed by Mohit Suri. 

However, it was almost eight years later, in 2017, that Adhyayan publicly addressed their breakup, during which he accused Kangana of physical and mental abuse.

Moving forward, Adhyayan is preparing for the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolving around the lives of tawaifs and the nawabs in Lahore.

Adhyayan, who is playing the role of a nawab in the series, said that he has waited for an opportunity for far too long now.

"I really hope that the audience appreciates it too. I hope to receive validation from them. I still feel like I am living the dream. I had never expected to be a part of this magnum opus. It was a far-fetched dream for me, but then dreams do come true,” Adhyayan said.

The series also stars his father, veteran actor Shekhar Suman. 

Adhyayan said that it’s a dream come true for his mother, Alka, to watch the father-son duo together in one show.

"Unfortunately, I have only one scene with him (Shekhar). I had hoped for more screen time together, but that’s not how tracks come together. Nevertheless, having both father and son on the same show was a dream come true for my mother, especially, and of course, for me as well," he added.

Adhyayan anticipates a second season and hopes his character's path intersects with his father’s role in the show. As for his projects in 2024, Adhyayan has a packed schedule. "I have just finished an untitled love story right now… I have completed a dark thriller called ‘Veham’ with Vijay Raaz, and a film called ‘Entrapped’. Additionally, I have about nine singles coming out this year," he said.

The 36-year-old is also set to direct a film titled 'Ae Ajnabi' and produce a biopic on a "conman". "I am directing and acting in my debut film, 'Ae Ajnabi', and I am also producing a biopic on a conman. I have a lot of projects lined up. I believe my work will speak for itself," he concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Baba Ramdev's toothpaste, oil, shampoo products in trouble; Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business may be acquired by...

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China after postponing India trip

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement