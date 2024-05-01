Twitter
Business

Elon Musk pulls off a shocking move, fires entire team of...

Tesla’s Supercharger network has the connector technology known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which is being adopted by major automakers.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 01, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Elon Musk has disbanded Tesla’s charging team in a new layoff round, a move which was unexpected and “surprising to everyone”.

The layoffs at Tesla’s Supercharger network come despite onboarding top automakers like Ford and General Motors to use its connectors.

Tesla’s Supercharger network has the connector technology known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which is being adopted by major automakers.

In an email to senior staff, the Tesla CEO told them to cut more employees who “don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test” or resign.

Will Jameson, one of the affected employees at the charging, posted on X that he has let “our entire charging org go.”

“What this means for the charging network, NACS, and all the exciting work we were doing across the industry, I don’t yet know. What a wild ride it has been,” he posted on X.

However, Tesla “will continue to build out some new Supercharger locations, where critical, and finish those currently under construction”, according to Musk’s email, reports TechCrunch.

These fresh job cuts came after Tesla laid off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

The tech billionaire has also dissolved Tesla”s public policy team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

