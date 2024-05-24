Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laila Khan's step-father Parvez Tak sentenced to death for murdering her, five others

Parvez Tak sentenced to death by Mumbai court for murdering his step-daughter, Laila Khan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mumbai court sentences step-father to death in the murder of actor Laila Khan, 5 others Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The sessions court here on Friday sentenced Parvez Tak to death in the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother, and four siblings.

Additional sessions judge Sachin Pawar had on May 9 found Tak guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, among other offenses under the Indian Penal Code. The quantum of his sentence was decided on Friday.

Tak was the third husband of Laila's mother, Selina. The actor, her mother, and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011. The killings came to light a few months later when the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Tak. The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later.

The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties and then killed Laila and her four siblings. The prosecution examined 40 witnesses against Tak.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by PTI

