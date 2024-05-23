Shreyas Talpade reveals Kartam Bhugtam is inspired from life of Soham Shah's cousin: 'For 10 years...'| Exclusive

Shreyas Talpade talks about the inspiration behind his film Kartam Bhugtam.

Shreyas Talpade is currently busy basking praise for his performance in his recent release Kartam Bhugtam. The film is helmed by Soham Shah and also stars Vijay Raaz, Aksha Pardasany and Madhoo in key roles. The film revolves around the story of an NRI, who gets duped by an astrologer, who he confides in after facing several problems in life, and how he later takes his revenge.

Shreyas' performance in the film is being appreciated by the audience even though the film is unable to garner much success at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor talked about his film Kartam Bhugtam and revealed the inspiration behind the story.

Talking about the film's comparison with Swapnil Joshi's series Samantar, Shreyas said, "Honestly, I haven't seen the entire series Samantar, I probably have seen the first episode of the series. But, because i haven't seen the entire series, I don't know what Samantar is all about and I don't think there is any similarities. Samantar also deals with astrology, but I don't think that has been our inspiration or we have tried to go in that angle."

He further revealed that the story of Kartam Bhugtam is inspired by Soham Shah's cousin's life and said, "It is inspired by Soham's cousin who went through something similar. And this story has been with him for a really long time and when he saw his cousin go through something like that, that is when he decided to write it. He had this story with him for 10 years, but it was only now that he felt it was the right time to show this story."

Shreyas Talpade shared his first reaction after reading the script, "The concept may be out of the box but at the same time, it is very relevant to each one of us. There is a line in the movie that when we lose faith in ourselves, it is then when we seek the support of an astrologer, and each one of us at one point in time has sought an astrologer's advice. We are not trying to preach anything, neither it is a documentary on astrology. It is a nice thriller. I loved the story, and character when I first read the script, so I was definitely not going to miss the bus."

Shreyas Talpade further opened up on his thoughts about an out-of-the-box story sometimes underperforming at the box office and said, "No one knows what the destiny of a particular film is going to be like and so I have never gone with this though. For example, one of my films, Welcome To Sajjanpur, was a film with a unique concept and simple people but it did wonders at the box office and it was released in the same year as Om Shanti Om. So I think you never know what will attract people or connect with them. We have recently seen examples of films in this genre, like Shaitaan and Drishyam 2, the trailers of the films were intriguing and we got to see something new. So similarly, even though the concept (of Kartam Bhugtam) is out of the box, it is very well-rooted within all of us."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.