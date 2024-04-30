Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products sold by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali citing...

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the licensing body said that it had suspended the license of 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy in the misleading advertisement case

The Uttarakhand licencing authority on Monday suspended licences of 14 products of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy with immediate effect. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the licensing body said that it had suspended the license of 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy in the misleading advertisement case.

The case related to the apology published by Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna is to be heard in the Supreme Court on April 30.

Earlier, adjourning the hearing, the SC had on April 23 asked Patanjali's lawyers to bring on record a copy of the apology advertisements.

"Do not enlarge them and supply them to us. We want to see the actual size... We want to see that when you issue an ad, it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope. It is not meant to be on paper but also read," the bench said.

On April 16, Ramdev and Balkrishna apologised to the Supreme Court for publishing misleading advertisements and making comments against allopathic medicines and Ramdev assured that he would "remain conscious about it in the future."

The top court was hearing the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev and Balkrishna in connection with the misleading advertisements of their products.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)